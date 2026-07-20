Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 456,800 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,423,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 9.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.29% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $322.36 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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