Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Immatics N.V. $IMTX

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Immatics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company's stock.

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Immatics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Immatics N.V. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Immatics had a negative net margin of 572.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics N.V. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IMTX. Weiss Ratings downgraded Immatics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

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Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V. NASDAQ: IMTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient's immune system. Immatics' approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics' technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Further Reading

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