Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 652,800 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 652,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,255,000. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

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Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $29.30 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.17. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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