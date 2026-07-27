Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $27.67 Million Investment in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 810,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,667,000. Element Solutions makes up 1.7% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,119,999 shares of the company's stock worth $277,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,485,342 shares of the company's stock worth $212,053,000 after purchasing an additional 228,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,161,586 shares of the company's stock worth $178,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,069,238 shares of the company's stock worth $176,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,089,359 shares of the company's stock worth $127,183,000 after purchasing an additional 621,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ESI opened at $37.44 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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