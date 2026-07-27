Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,189,000. TeraWulf makes up about 2.0% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of TeraWulf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TeraWulf by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $18.46 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $29.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $3,657,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,945,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,938,383.20. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 383,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,864 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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