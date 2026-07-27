Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hut 8 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company's stock worth $186,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1,425.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 431,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 30,500 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $3,544,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,437.98. The trade was a 62.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,015,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,066.08. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,724 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,340. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $109.99 on Monday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The firm had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $76.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.10.

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Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report).

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