Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,940 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,779 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $498.24 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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