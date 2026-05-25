Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $36.54 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,168 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Intuit by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,704 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $184,207,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Intuit by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 2,173 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $319.94 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.36 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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