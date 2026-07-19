True North Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 208.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.99 and a twelve month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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