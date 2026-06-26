TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,290 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,290 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

HD opened at $344.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.79 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The stock has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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