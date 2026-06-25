TrueMark Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,545 shares of the company's stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 128,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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