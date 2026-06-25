TrueMark Investments LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,936 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of TrueMark Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after buying an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS’s $48 million cold-chain expansion could strengthen its healthcare logistics business and support higher-margin growth as demand for temperature-controlled deliveries increases.

UPS’s $48 million cold-chain expansion could strengthen its healthcare logistics business and support higher-margin growth as demand for temperature-controlled deliveries increases. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s UK delivery model changes suggest management is continuing to reshape operations, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain.

The company’s UK delivery model changes suggest management is continuing to reshape operations, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx’s weak earnings outlook may indirectly support UPS by highlighting a softer competitive backdrop in package delivery, though it does not directly change UPS’s fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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