TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $725,000 in Vicor Corporation $VICR

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,505 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vicor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,508,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,910,004.60. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,820. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,768 shares of company stock worth $113,998,636. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $322.28 on Thursday. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $369.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Vicor reported several insider sales over the past two days, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli selling 20,000 shares and CFO James F. Schmidt and Director Andrew D’Amico each selling shares as well. Insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment, though they do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Vicor reported several insider sales over the past two days, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli selling 20,000 shares and CFO James F. Schmidt and Director Andrew D’Amico each selling shares as well. Insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment, though they do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings, and Vicor still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating. That suggests Wall Street continues to view the company’s growth and profitability prospects favorably. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings, and Vicor still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating. That suggests Wall Street continues to view the company’s growth and profitability prospects favorably. Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s prior quarter showed strong fundamentals, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Those results help explain why the stock has run up significantly before this latest pullback. Article Title

Vicor’s prior quarter showed strong fundamentals, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Those results help explain why the stock has run up significantly before this latest pullback. Negative Sentiment: The shares have also been volatile recently, including a notable one-day decline after a strong multi-month rally, which may be prompting profit-taking by investors. Article Title

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

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