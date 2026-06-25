TrueMark Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,794 shares of the bank's stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in UBS Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,141,370 shares of the bank's stock worth $273,109,000 after purchasing an additional 402,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,293 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Athena Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS has been active on the research front, including a bullish call on Addus Homecare and an upgraded outlook on Cerebras Systems, which supports the firm’s image as an influential global investment bank. Article Title

UBS has been active on the research front, including a bullish call on Addus Homecare and an upgraded outlook on Cerebras Systems, which supports the firm’s image as an influential global investment bank. Positive Sentiment: UBS’s market commentary that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged until 2027 could be seen as constructive for banking conditions if it proves accurate. Article Title

UBS’s market commentary that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged until 2027 could be seen as constructive for banking conditions if it proves accurate. Neutral Sentiment: UBS disclosed a 5.3% stake in The a2 Milk Company and lifted its stake in Gentrack to just over 8%, but these holdings updates are portfolio-level disclosures rather than direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings. Article Title Article Title

UBS disclosed a 5.3% stake in The a2 Milk Company and lifted its stake in Gentrack to just over 8%, but these holdings updates are portfolio-level disclosures rather than direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Swiss lawmakers are debating new capital rules with competitiveness concerns in mind, keeping the possibility of tougher capital requirements front and center for investors. Article Title

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Swiss lawmakers are debating new capital rules with competitiveness concerns in mind, keeping the possibility of tougher capital requirements front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter reiterated the need for strong UBS capital rules, reinforcing concerns that higher regulatory capital demands could constrain profitability and capital returns. Article Title

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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