TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $502,263,000 after buying an additional 1,282,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.82, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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