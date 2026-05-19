Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

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Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $268,787.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,220.60. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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