Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,287 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Ball were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Ball news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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