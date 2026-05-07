Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,553 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,839 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in FedEx were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:FDX opened at $377.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.07. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $213.56 and a 12 month high of $404.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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