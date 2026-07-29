Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 107,159 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 60.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $137,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $46,156.58. This trade represents a 74.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $78,149.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,065 shares in the company, valued at $717,179.85. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $383,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.5%

Trupanion stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Research upgraded Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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