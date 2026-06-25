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Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 23,431 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its Union Pacific stake by 286.2% in the first quarter, buying 23,431 shares and bringing its total holdings to 31,617 shares valued at about $7.67 million.
  • Union Pacific also saw notable insider selling, including EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker and EVP Eric J. Gehringer, with insiders selling 32,378 shares worth roughly $8.78 million over the last three months.
  • The railroad reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $2.93 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific.

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 286.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.31 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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