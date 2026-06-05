TrustBank Invests $1.04 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

TrustBank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of TrustBank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Reuters article on Dimon discussing SpaceX IPO roadshow

Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Positive Sentiment: Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Yahoo Finance article on acquisition opportunities

Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. WSJ article on tokenized deposit system

JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. TipRanks article on PLS Group filing

JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary from JPMorgan has warned that the crypto-focused CLARITY Act faces a narrow path to passage, underscoring ongoing policy uncertainty in an area the bank is watching closely. Benzinga article on CLARITY Act timing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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