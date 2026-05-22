Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Invests $52.69 Million in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,246,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,689,000. Intuitive Machines comprises approximately 25.9% of Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania owned approximately 1.80% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 13,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $324,661.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares in the company, valued at $27,446,506.95. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 359,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,191.30. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,048,206 shares of company stock valued at $24,782,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.7%

LUNR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.47. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

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Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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