TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Position Lifted by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,916 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock worth $5,509,880. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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