TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $189.92 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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