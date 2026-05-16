TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967,461 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 413,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.94% of TTM Technologies worth $66,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 255.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 92,107 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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