Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 217,229 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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