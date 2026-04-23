Tufton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 17,412 Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,412 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on Q shares. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

View Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:Q opened at $139.21 on Thursday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

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