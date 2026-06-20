Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after buying an additional 504,632 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $160,411.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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