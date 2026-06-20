Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Buys Shares of 16,491 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,491 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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