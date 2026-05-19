Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $10.50 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,401 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000. Motorola Solutions makes up 3.5% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $408.17 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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