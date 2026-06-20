Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Makes New $645,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,463 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AAON by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.39. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,868.83. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kidwell sold 3,153 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $436,059.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,932.90. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213 over the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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