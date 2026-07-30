Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,014 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 347,465 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SS&C Technologies worth $78,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

SSNC stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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