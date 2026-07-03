Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $466.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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