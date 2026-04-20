Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,820,000 after buying an additional 614,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,262,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.74.

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Twilio Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $139.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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