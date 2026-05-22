Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,800 onsemi $ON

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in onsemi by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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onsemi Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ON stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. onsemi has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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