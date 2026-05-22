Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,927 Intel Corporation $INTC

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,927 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.58 billion, a PE ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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