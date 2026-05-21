Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 51,571 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 960.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,940 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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