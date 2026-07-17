Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,146 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $391.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $369.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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