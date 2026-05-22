Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,212 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,212 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.27 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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