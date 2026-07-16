Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $529.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $501.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.46. The company has a market cap of $862.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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