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Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Twin Capital Management increased its Mastercard stake by 41% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,935 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 10,086 shares valued at about $5.76 million.
  • Mastercard reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $4.60 versus estimates of $4.41 and revenue of $8.40 billion, up 15.8% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with an overall Buy rating and a consensus price target of $656, though Berkshire Hathaway’s exit from its Mastercard position could weigh on sentiment.
  • Interested in Mastercard? Here are five stocks we like better.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $498.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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