Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,009 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,009 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $153.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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