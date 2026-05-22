Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $714,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,227,000 after buying an additional 610,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,133,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $281,104,000 after buying an additional 568,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,881,000 after buying an additional 545,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,053,802 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $94,526,000 after buying an additional 543,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Research raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” reinforcing a more constructive outlook on the stock. Tickerreport.com

Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” reinforcing a more constructive outlook on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Barclays maintained its “Buy” rating on CF Industries, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the name. The Globe and Mail

Barclays maintained its “Buy” rating on CF Industries, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for CF Industries, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which signals improving earnings expectations and supports the stock’s valuation. MarketBeat CF page

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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