Two Seas Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Two Seas Capital LP lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,580 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for 0.1% of Two Seas Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Sonos worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 22.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,984 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,152 shares of the company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $15.08 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 17,341,842 shares in the company, valued at $241,918,695.90. This represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,148,970 shares of company stock worth $16,028,815. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Sonos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SONO

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

See Also

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