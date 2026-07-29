Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,718 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,707,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,035,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,644 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.59.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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