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Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tyson Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.3% in Q4 to 150,379 shares, worth about $8.82 million.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $66.45, though Piper Sandler upgraded to Overweight (PT $75) and Mizuho initiated coverage at Outperform (PT $72).
  • Tyson missed Q results on EPS ($0.97 vs. $1.01) but reported $14.31B in revenue, and it declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.04) for a yield of 3.1% with a payout ratio of 364%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,379 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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