Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,438 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Tyson Foods worth $82,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tyson Foods alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is 160.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here