Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,075,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,309,000 after purchasing an additional 85,282 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829,526 shares of the company's stock worth $750,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,962,127 shares of the company's stock worth $540,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.45.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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