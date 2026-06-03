Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,427 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Tyson Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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