U S Global Investors Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,954 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. Textron makes up 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Textron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Textron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.93. 607,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,076. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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